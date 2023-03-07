Cynthia is survived by her husband Larry Schmidt, her brothers Steve, Rick and Kenny Ross, her sister Patty Tabor and several nieces and nephews. Her 16 children which comprise of step, adopted and biological: Chris, Jenny, Andy, Meg, Tony, Patsy, Salina, Norman, Matthew, Wellington, Fabiana, Tatiana, Joe, Bruno, Jessica and Tiago. She and Larry were long time Castle Rock residents. They adopted six of their children from Brazil in 1994. They would have celebrated their 40 wedding anniversary on April 9th of this year. She had 65 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her mother Helen Ross, her father Norman Ross, and her brother Tom Ross.

Cindy graduated from high school in 1970 from Moclips High School in Grays Harbor County. During her life Cindy worked many challenging jobs. She worked for a sheet metal fabricator in Vancouver, she worked along side of longshoreman and worked for Norpac. She started several small businesses including a Post and Parcel business, C&L Auto Licensing, and a fitness franchise called Butterfly Life. She earned a degree in psychology from George Fox University. Cindy loved to travel and had visited several countries including Africa, China, New Zealand, Panama and Brazil. Cindy especially enjoyed taking cruises and she did some work as a travel agent. She recently took her great grandaughter Bliss on a roadtrip across the US where they visited over 25 states and several National Parks. Cindy’s life was full of the many people and places she loved. She will be missed.