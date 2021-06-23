July 28, 1952 — May 22, 2021
Cynthia Lee (Cindy) Armstrong was born in Longview, Wash., on July 18, 1952. On September 9, 1952, she was welcomed into her “forever” home with Hank and Colleene Armstrong. Cindy passed away on May 22, 2021 in Longview, after a lengthy illness.
She graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1970 and from Lower Columbia College in 1972 with an associate’s degree. She then attended Central Washington State College and received a music education degree in 1974. She later earned her master’s degree from the University of Portland. She taught her first year in Monroe, Wash., and then had a 29-year teaching career in the Kelso School District as an elementary music specialist.
Music was a big part of Cindy’s life. She taught private flute and piano lessons in her home. She was a former member of the Southwest Washington Symphony as a flutist. Cindy was a proud member of the Castle Rock Methodist Church Bell Choir.
To distract her from the pain and isolation during the pandemic, she started painting rocks and became an avid Scrabble player.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Colleen Armstrong; and many special cousins. Family was very important to her. Her dad preceded her in death in 2009. She also was preceded in death by her many beloved feline friends. Cindy was an organ donor.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Castle Rock United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Oregon and Washington, P.O. Box 15149, Portland, OR 97293; or Paws to Adopt/Humane Society, 909 Columbia Blvd., Longview, WA 98632.
