October 24, 1955—July 8, 2021
On Thursday, July 8, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Gunter passed away at the age of 65. One of 16 siblings, Cindy was born Oct. 24, 1955 in Longview, Wash. Cindy was an energetic and happy child, good at gymnastics, rope swings, and mud pies. She married Michael Gunter and raised two sons, Tyler and Nick, and one daughter, Madeline. Her children were the jewels in her crown. She was proud of each of her children: Tyler for achieving his career and uncanny hunting and fishing skills, Nick for being an amazing dad to his two boys and provider for his family, and Madeline for her maturity and professional success.
Cindy was known for her strong work ethic and entrepreneurial endeavors. She bought and sold houses, bred English Bulldogs that were highly sought after, and ran a successful family mole trapping business which garnered her the endearing nickname, “the mole lady.”
She will be remembered as a loving mother, fun-loving sibling, personable businesswoman, and for her strong, happy spirit that prevailed through a long illness. Cindy is survived by her husband Michael Gunter; two sons: Tyler Gunter; Nick Gunter and daughter-in-law Maranda Gunter; daughter Madeline Bales and son-in-law Derreck Bales; grandsons: Carter, Rory and Beau Gunter; and granddaughter Alivia Gunter. Four brothers: Dean Fittro, Tom Fittro, John Fittro and Rick Hoffman. Six sisters: Carol Fittro, Phylis Nelmark, Linda Rheaume, Donna Hylton, Christi Hogan and Stacy Hampton.
Cindy was preceded in death by father Jack Fittro, mother Fern Hoffman, brother Ted Fittro, and sisters Jackie McCloud, Sherri Bixby, Delores Fittro, and Joyce Fittro.
