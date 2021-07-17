On Thursday, July 8, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Gunter passed away at the age of 65. One of 16 siblings, Cindy was born Oct. 24, 1955 in Longview, Wash. Cindy was an energetic and happy child, good at gymnastics, rope swings, and mud pies. She married Michael Gunter and raised two sons, Tyler and Nick, and one daughter, Madeline. Her children were the jewels in her crown. She was proud of each of her children: Tyler for achieving his career and uncanny hunting and fishing skills, Nick for being an amazing dad to his two boys and provider for his family, and Madeline for her maturity and professional success.