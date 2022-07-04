October 24, 1952 — June 24, 2022
Cyndie Kaye Tiemens, 69, passed away June 24, 2022, at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida. She was born to Ted K. and Patricia L. Harkins on October 24, 1952, in Enid, Oklahoma.
After moving to and living in California, Cyndie moved to Kelso, Washington, in 1985 to start a fresh new life. She worked as a server and worked very hard to make a new life for herself. She was beautiful, thoughtful, strong, hard working and she loved life.
She married George E. Tiemens III on June 15, 2000. After learning of her diagnosis, Cyndie moved to Florida where her oldest daughter lives so she could be cared for by family. She was a wonderful Mom and an amazing Muma (also known as the coolest Muma ever!). She loved her family and friends deeply and she loved the Lord with all her heart. She will be deeply missed by those who love her and will live on in all of our hearts.
Cyndie is survived by her daughters, Rachelle (Troy) Fulton and Tanya Cardoza; six grandchildren: Anthony, Emily, Trystan, Aydin, Gabriel and Levi; two great-grandchildren: Eden and Liam; brothers: Tommy (Sheryl) Harkins and David (MaryAlice) Wallis; sisters: Terri (Donald) Galvan and Rebecca Lewis; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ted K. Harkins and Patricia L. Nagel; her husband, George E. Tiemens III; and brother, Ted K. (Beth) Harkins Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hope Hospice, who took exceptional care of Cyndie during the last five days of her life. https://hopehospice.org/donate/.
