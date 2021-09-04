Oct. 14, 1963 — Aug. 14, 2021
Curtis “Scott” Reid, 57, of Longview, Washington, was born October 14, 1963, to Harold Lloyd Reid and Jo Ann Reid.
Scott lost his longtime battle with COPD on August 14, 2021, in the ICU at Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington.
Scott was the seventh of eight children. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Lloyd Reid; his sister, Rebecca Jo Reid; and brothers Clint and Calvin Reid.
He is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Rei, of Longview; his sister, Marlene Romag of Longview; brother Cory Reid of Gladstone, Oregon; brothers Clay and Chris Reid of Longview; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nephews.
Scott was born and raised in Longview and attended R.A. Long High School through his junior year then pursued an education in Chehalis, Washington, to become a barber. Later in life, he moved to Missouri for 13 years and became a bartender then moved back to Longview to be close to his loved ones. Scott enjoyed visiting with family and friends while he was most known for making everyone around him laugh. He also enjoyed being outside working in the yard and helping when anyone needed it. Scott will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
There will be a potluck dinner at 1 p.m. September 18, 2021 at the Moose Lodge. Please join us in remembrance and to pay your last respects to Scott.
