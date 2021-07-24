Curtis L. Elliot

February 16, 1943 — July 4, 2021
Curtis L. Elliott passed away on July 4, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. He was born on February 16, 1943, in Southwest City, Missouri, to Curtis and Helen Elliott. Curt and his family moved to Longview in 1950, where he lived his entire life. He attended Kelso High School and graduated in 1961. After high school, Curt enlisted into the Army. He served for three years in Germany. Curt worked at Longview Fibre for 39 years, and retired in 2004.
He was married two times, once in 1965 to Carol Baker, and finally in 1992, to his current wife, Karen Elliott (Herndon). He had memberships in the Columbia River Corvette Club and the U.S. Sprint Boat Association. Curt loved watching the Seahawks, Huskies and the Olympics. Curt and his wife, Karen, traveled to Arizona after retirement and spent nine winters in Bullhead City. He spent many weekends camping with his family, playing softball and later coaching women’s teams. He loved snow skiing. He always had music playing. Curt was rather opinionated with a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He loved all his family and was a constant worrier. He will be missed by many.
Curt is survived by his wife of 29 years, Karen Elliott; daughter Kari-Jo (Brad) Pearson; son Keith (Kelly) Richards; brothers Eugene Elliott, Jerry Elliott, Dave Elliott and Rick Elliott; grandsons Kyle Barnum, Kaleb Barnum, Kolten Barnum, Wiatt Richards and Austin Richards; five great-grandchildren, Ruger, Sawyer, McCain, Kedrick and Harper Barnum; and his mother-in-law, Barbara Herndon.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis C. Elliott and Helen Elliott.
A celebration of life for Curt takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at the Kelso Elks.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.