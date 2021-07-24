Curtis L. Elliot

Curtis L. Elliott passed away on July 4, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. He was born on February 16, 1943, in Southwest City, Missouri, to Curtis and Helen Elliott. Curt and his family moved to Longview in 1950, where he lived his entire life. He attended Kelso High School and graduated in 1961. After high school, Curt enlisted into the Army. He served for three years in Germany. Curt worked at Longview Fibre for 39 years, and retired in 2004.

He was married two times, once in 1965 to Carol Baker, and finally in 1992, to his current wife, Karen Elliott (Herndon). He had memberships in the Columbia River Corvette Club and the U.S. Sprint Boat Association. Curt loved watching the Seahawks, Huskies and the Olympics. Curt and his wife, Karen, traveled to Arizona after retirement and spent nine winters in Bullhead City. He spent many weekends camping with his family, playing softball and later coaching women’s teams. He loved snow skiing. He always had music playing. Curt was rather opinionated with a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He loved all his family and was a constant worrier. He will be missed by many.