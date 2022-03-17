Curt W. French (Kermit)

March 12, 1963 — March 13, 2022

Curt Wayne French was born on his grandpa’s (Glenn French) birthday on March 12, 1963, in Ilwaco, Washington and passed away March 13, 2022, at the age of 59, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Washington. He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, Melvin and Irene Chamberlain, and Glenn and Eva French; his father, Eugene French; and a sister, Tracie French.

He is survived by his daughter (whom he just found out about through Ancestry) Chelsea (David) Thurman, Fairbanks, Alask; nd his parents, Donna and Dale Molt, Longview. He also is survived by six sisters, Tina (Flip) Williams, West Haven, Connecticut; Sheila (Pete) Wallin, Rainer, Oregon; Carmen (Kory) Matthews, Longview; Julie (Rick) Ropar, Portland, Oregon; Goldie (Todd) Cook, Molalla, Oregon; and Tonya (Bobby) Goldsby, Wenatchee, Washington. Also surviving him are many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be no services, but there will be a family only interment at the Whittle-Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock. A potluck celebration of life takes place at 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Longview Eagles.

The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, contributions would be greatly appreciated to help pay for Curt’s final expenses and can be sent to his parents at 2409 34th Ave. Longview WA.

Thank you to his sister Carmen and the nurses and doctors at Ray Hickey Hospice House who made him comfortable these last few weeks. He will be missed by the many people who crossed his path.