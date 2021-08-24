 Skip to main content
CRAWFORD MORRILL SPENS
March 21, 1948 — July 18, 2021

Crawford Morrill Spens was born to Gordon and Mary (Morrill) Spens on March 21, 1948, in Seattle, Wash. He passed away at the age of 73 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, Longview, Wash., on July 18, 2021.

On September 21, 1991, he married Lyn Herrick.

Moving to the Longview area almost 30 years ago, Crawford worked for the Cowlitz County Assessor for three years and also as an independent appraiser both in commercial and industrial real estate. He retired in 2010.

His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, camping, reading and photography. He was currently a member of the Early Bird Lions Club and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Past memberships included the Monticello Lions Club, where he served as District Governor in 2011-2012.

Crawford was compassionate, caring, faithful and an old curmudgeon. Everyone he met was a friend and he would give you the shirt off his back (after growling a little bit).

He is survived by his wife, Lyn (Longview, Wash.), brothers; Conrad and Sue Ann (Preston, Wash.) and Chris and Holly Spens (Bellingham, Wash.), son; Forrest (Hilo, Hawaii), Colin Phifer (Eugene, Ore.) and Kyle (Natalie) (Portland, Ore.); and nieces; Courtney (Preston, Wash.) and Amy Spens (Seattle, Wash).

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and Gordon.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 1428 22nd Ave., Longview, Wash.

Memorial contribution may be made to Lions Clubs International Foundation, Early Bird Lions, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

