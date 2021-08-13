March 21, 1948 — July 18, 2021
Crawford Morrill Spens was born to Gordon and Mary (Morrill) Spens on March 21, 1948, in Seattle, Wash. He passed away on July 18, 2021, at the age of 73 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash.
On September 21, 1991, he married Lyn Herrick.
Moving to the Longview area almost 30 years ago, Crawford worked for the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office for three years. He also was an independent real estate appraiser in commercial and industrial real estate. He retired 2010.
His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, camping, reading and photography. At the time of his death, he was a member of the Early Bird Lions Club and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Past memberships included being the District Governor for the Monticello Lions Club for the 2011-2012 term.
Crawford was compassionate, caring, faithful and an old curmudgeon. Everyone he met was a friend and he would give you the shirt off his back (after grouching a little bit).
He is survived by his wife, Lyn (Longview, Wash.); brothers Conrad (Preston, Wash.) and Chris Spens (Bellingham, Wash.); sons Forrest (Hilo, Hawaii) and Colin Phifer (Eugene, Ore.); and nieces Courtney (Preston, Wash.) and Amy Spens (Seattle, Wash.).
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and Gordon.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview, Wash.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Clubs International Foundation, the Early Bird Lions Club or a charity of choice.
Arrangements are by Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.