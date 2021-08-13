March 21, 1948 — July 18, 2021

Crawford Morrill Spens was born to Gordon and Mary (Morrill) Spens on March 21, 1948, in Seattle, Wash. He passed away on July 18, 2021, at the age of 73 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash.

On September 21, 1991, he married Lyn Herrick.

Moving to the Longview area almost 30 years ago, Crawford worked for the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office for three years. He also was an independent real estate appraiser in commercial and industrial real estate. He retired 2010.

His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, camping, reading and photography. At the time of his death, he was a member of the Early Bird Lions Club and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Past memberships included being the District Governor for the Monticello Lions Club for the 2011-2012 term.

Crawford was compassionate, caring, faithful and an old curmudgeon. Everyone he met was a friend and he would give you the shirt off his back (after grouching a little bit).

He is survived by his wife, Lyn (Longview, Wash.); brothers Conrad (Preston, Wash.) and Chris Spens (Bellingham, Wash.); sons Forrest (Hilo, Hawaii) and Colin Phifer (Eugene, Ore.); and nieces Courtney (Preston, Wash.) and Amy Spens (Seattle, Wash.).