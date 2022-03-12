April 28, 1949 — Feb. 2, 2022

Cordon Douglas Bittner passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He led a valiant 2 1/2 year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer and was cared for by the OHSU (Oregon Health Science University) oncology team and Providence Hospice.

Cordon was born in Eugene, Oregon, in 1949. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1971 and received his medical degree from the U of O Medical School in 1975. He met Janell Jensen Bittner in Portland, Oregon, and they married in 1974. After he graduated, they moved to San Bernardino, California, for Cordon’s three-year family medicine residency.

After completing his training in 1978, they moved to Longview, Washington, to join Family Physicians and begin a rewarding 37-year career and family life. Cordon participated in Longview Rotary, his church choir and helped create the Cowlitz Free Clinic. As a doctor, he was loved and respected by his patients and the medical community for the level of care and commitment he brought to his work. He was dedicated to giving his best to his patients at Family Physicians and later PeaceHealth Medical Group.

In his personal life, he was passionate about his family, acoustic guitar, song writing, the outdoors, photography, skiing, backpacking, word games and ice cream. He enjoyed traveling locally and away with his family.

During the last two years of his life, Cordon achieved his legacy goal of creating a songbook of his own compositions with the help of his brother, sister-in-law and wife. Friends and family generously volunteered to sing and record many of Cordon’s songs which are now on a digital playlist forever.

Cordon is survived by his wife, Janell; son, Olin (Rachel); daughter, Emily (Aaron); three grandchildren (Robert 7, Calvin 4, and Ava, 6 months); and a brother, Harlan (Becky).

A celebration of life will be held May 7 at Longview Community Church. Remembrances may be made to Cowlitz Free Clinic, P. O. Box 2853, Longview, WA 98632.