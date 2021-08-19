Corabelle V Glidden

March 12, 1928 — Nov 2, 2020
Corabelle V (Stepp, Edwards) Glidden was born March 12, 1928, in Portland, Oregon, to William Elbert Stepp and Clara Helen Walker Stepp.
“Cora” passed away from natural causes on November 2, 2020, in Longview, Washington. Cora was the fourth of seven children. Her brothers James Nathan, Bart Argonne, Ivan E., Kenneth William and John Nemiah; and her sister, Marilee Stepp Chandler, all preceded her in death.
The Stepp family originated in Missouri and traveled extensively in the early years with the children being born in a scattering of states: Michigan, Idaho, and Oregon. They circled back and settled down in Ryderwood, Washington, to finish raising the family.
Cora graduated Ryderwood High School in 1946 and married the late Clyde Owen Edwards on September 21, 1946. They had two children together. During their marriage Cora and Clyde traveled around the Pacific Northwest for work with stops in Elk City, Idaho; Castle Rock, Washington; and finally settling in Woodland, Washington, in 1960. Cora and Clyde divorced in 1969.
Cora met and later married Willis Henry Glidden on June 22, 1973, until his death March 15, 1999. Cora worked as a telephone operator, bank teller, and waitress. She was a longtime employee at both the Oak Tree and Whimpy's restaurants in Woodland, Washington. She even waited on music legend Johnny Cash as his tour bus stopped in one day for lunch.
Cora loved tending her garden, crocheting, sewing, playing cards, doing puzzles, and traveling with Willis. Cora is survived by her children: Carrie Jean (Edwards, Baker) Slusher (Ron), and James Owen (Edwards) St. Germain (Nancy); step-children: Sandra (Glidden) Church (Greg), Doug Glidden (Annanissa), and Terry Glidden; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at The Promise Church, 101 Hillshire Drive, Woodland, Washington.
