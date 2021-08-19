Corabelle V Glidden

March 12, 1928 — Nov 2, 2020

Corabelle V (Stepp, Edwards) Glidden was born March 12, 1928, in Portland, Oregon, to William Elbert Stepp and Clara Helen Walker Stepp.

“Cora” passed away from natural causes on November 2, 2020, in Longview, Washington. Cora was the fourth of seven children. Her brothers James Nathan, Bart Argonne, Ivan E., Kenneth William and John Nemiah; and her sister, Marilee Stepp Chandler, all preceded her in death.

The Stepp family originated in Missouri and traveled extensively in the early years with the children being born in a scattering of states: Michigan, Idaho, and Oregon. They circled back and settled down in Ryderwood, Washington, to finish raising the family.

Cora graduated Ryderwood High School in 1946 and married the late Clyde Owen Edwards on September 21, 1946. They had two children together. During their marriage Cora and Clyde traveled around the Pacific Northwest for work with stops in Elk City, Idaho; Castle Rock, Washington; and finally settling in Woodland, Washington, in 1960. Cora and Clyde divorced in 1969.