June 4, 1920—November 4, 2020

Cora E. Portwood (Byers), 100, of Longview, Wash., passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020.

She was born June 4, 1920 in Snoqualmie, Wash., and moved to Longview in 1924. She was a graduate of R.A. Long High School, Class of 1938. She worked at Alexander’s Mercantile, and as a realtor. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Longview Church of the Nazarene, Lexington Bible Fellowship, Cowlitz County Museum, and Campfire Girls Organization. She enjoyed being the organist for her church organizations, listening to music, bowling, fishing, crafts, bingo, RV travel, traveling abroad with her church groups and bean bag baseball.

She will be remembered for her warmth and kindness, and her inviting personality. She cared deeply for her friends and family, traveling as frequently as possible to see her son and his family in Reno. She was deeply inspired by her faith and served the Lord with her gift of music. She loved to travel and see new places, first by RV with her husband Don and later with friends in church-organized tours. She enjoyed learning about her family history and her deep ties to the American Frontier and the Pacific Northwest.