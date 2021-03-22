Consuella Ybarra Durazo Craft Brennan

April 10, 1925 — February 15, 2021

Connie passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the age of 95 in Bellevue, Wash., surrounded by her loved ones.

Born April 10, 1925, to Fredrico Durazo and Margarita Ybarra Durazo in Los Angeles, Calif., Connie grew up in California until she married her first husband, Raymond Craft (deceased). They then moved to the Mount Pleasant, Wash., in 1953, with their two children, Mary Frances and Connie (deceased). Living in Mount Pleasant, they had two more children, Ramona (Mona) Lee and Cody (deceased). After many years of living in the Mount Pleasant/Kelso area, Connie moved to Woodland, Wash., with her second husband, David Brennan (deceased) and her two youngest children.

Connie moved to Bellevue in 1998 to be near her family where she lived until her passing. Connie’s passion for her family was evident by all the wonderful things she did, primarily cooking Mexican food that they all enjoyed. Everybody always said, “no one makes it like Grandma (as she was always called by everyone).”

Connie will always be remembered as a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Connie was a sharp, talented, caring person with a friendly smile to share with all those surrounding her.