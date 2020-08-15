Constance Jo Rail Olson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 2, 1949—July 28, 2020

Our dear Connie Jo (aka “CJ”) , passed away in hospice on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She endured many months of chemotherapy and quarantining, while coping with the death of her beloved mother, Dorothy Davis Moshofsky. Connie inspired us with her courage.

Born January 2, 1949, in Portland, Ore., Connie attended Lincoln HS, PCC and Portland State University. She was a woman of intelligence, warmth and action in a variety of arenas. She loved cooking and entertaining and thrilled to a great party, lending a skilled, welcome and to many soirees.

She married young and gave birth to her only child, Chad Rail in 1967. He died in San Francisco, 1996, with Connie’s hand in his.

She brought her considerable knowledge and drive to the world of insurance employee benefits starting in Portland, ending as a top-tier representative in the Seattle/Tacoma area, Houston and Chicago. Upon returning to Seattle, she started a new career at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.