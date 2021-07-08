Conrad "Connie" E. Leaf

November 6, 1926 — July 2, 2021

Connie passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on July 2, 2021, in Wenatchee, Wash.

Connie was born on November 6, 1926, to Vera and Elmer Leaf in Olmitz, Iowa. The family moved from Iowa to Longview, Wash., in 1936, to be near family.

He attended R.A Long High School where he graduated early to join the Navy during the war. After his discharge and tour in the Philippines, he returned to Longview to marry his high school sweetheart, Dixie Mitchell, on July 2, 1947.

Connie worked for Longview Fibre for 10 years then retired after 20 years as the assistant to the General Manager of the Longview, Pacific and Northern Railroad. He was Secretary of the Transportation Club, a life member of the Elks club and a volunteer for the Salvation Army.