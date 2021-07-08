 Skip to main content
Conrad "Connie" E. Leaf
November 6, 1926 — July 2, 2021

Connie passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on July 2, 2021, in Wenatchee, Wash.

Connie was born on November 6, 1926, to Vera and Elmer Leaf in Olmitz, Iowa. The family moved from Iowa to Longview, Wash., in 1936, to be near family.

He attended R.A Long High School where he graduated early to join the Navy during the war. After his discharge and tour in the Philippines, he returned to Longview to marry his high school sweetheart, Dixie Mitchell, on July 2, 1947.

Connie worked for Longview Fibre for 10 years then retired after 20 years as the assistant to the General Manager of the Longview, Pacific and Northern Railroad. He was Secretary of the Transportation Club, a life member of the Elks club and a volunteer for the Salvation Army.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and bowling. As a young man, he was on the high school baseball team and Buck Hammer was his favorite coach and teacher. He played baseball and softball as a young man and continued to love the game. He and Dixie traveled with their many friends on cruises, bus tours around the U.S. and camped in their RV mostly in the southern states and finally staying in Palm Springs in the winters. They were a fixture at local sporting events around Longview including softball and LCC baseball and basketball, and occasionally traveled to watch the LCC teams.

Connie could always be counted on for his humor, compassion, patience and no matter what the situation, he was available for family and friends. His friends and family will miss his gentle teasing, quick smile and warm acceptance.

Connie is survived by his daughter, Janet (Leaf) McNeilly; and his nephews Dick Leaf, Gig Harbor, and Ken Leaf, Longview.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Dixie Leaf; his brother, Kenneth Leaf; his sister in law, Joy Leaf; and his nephew, Bill Leaf.

A special thank you to the wonderful caring staff of the Confluence Hospice Center in Wenatchee. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Confluence Hospice, 731 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801.

A private Interment for Connie, and his wife, Dixie, will be held at the Longview Memorial Park Mausoleum. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

