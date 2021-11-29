Colleen Blaine

Feb. 12, 1934 — Nov. 11, 2021

Colleen Lavonne Blaine, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 11, 2021, in Longview, Washington. She was born February 12, 1934, in Mott, North Dakota, to Edwin J. and Fern L. Stierna. Colleen and her extended family moved to Longview from South Dakota in 1943. Colleen was a 1952 graduate of R.A. Long High School and remained in contact with classmates throughout the years.

Colleen was a dedicated employee with a strong work ethic. She began her work life at the Roxy Theater and Longview Drive-In while attending high school. She worked as a meat wrapper, bookkeeper, bank teller and telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Company and Weyerhaeuser before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Carl, and family at their property on the Kalama River. She and Carl also enjoyed trips to Yuma, Arizona, in the winter months.

Colleen will be remembered by those who knew her for her kind and generous heart, her unexpected humor and joyful giggle, as a patient and empathetic listener, and above all else for her ability to unconditionally love and forgive. She showed her love and affection for her family and loved ones by giving unselfishly of herself by cooking, crocheting blankets for loved ones, or sitting by the bedside when someone wasn't feeling well. Helping others in need was her gift. From a very young age, her most important job was protector and caregiver for anyone in need, family, friends, and especially the gentle and loving care she provided for her husband, Carl, never leaving his side.

Colleen is survived by a brother, Robert (Carol) Stierna of Longview; two daughters, Sharon (Joe) Lopatynski of Goshen, Ohio, and Deanna Zandi of Longview; three grandchildren, Justin (Jamie) Lopatynski, of Erie, Pennsylvania, Drew (Irina) Zandi of Longview, and Tara Zandi of Loveland, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Addyson and Camden Lopatynski of Erie, Pennsylvania; numerous nieces and nephews, one grandcat, Baby; and two great-granddogs, Mila and Toby.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl L. Blaine, in 2015; her sister, Sonia Diefel; her father, Edwin Stierna; and grandparents Elias and Hulda Stierna.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. The public is welcome to attend a graveside gathering immediately following the service. Refreshments will be provided in the social room.

Memorial donations may be made in the name of Colleen Blaine to PeaceHealth St. John Hospice, 600 Broadway Suite 187, Longview, WA 98632.