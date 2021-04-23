April 24, 1990 — April 19, 2020
Beloved son Cody Stephan Werner, it’s been one year since you left us and went to heaven. It’s taken us a year to write this, by far the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do. Son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, husband, son-in-law, brother-in-law, father and friend to all he met. We parents could never be more proud of the boy he was and the man he became.
Cody grew up in Longview and attended Cascade Middle School where he was an honor student. Selected Outstanding eighth-grade boy by the American Legion, he was awarded the Patriot Citizenship Award. At Mark Morris High School, he was an honor student, band member and standout athlete. He was awarded the John Phillip Souza Marine Corps Award for excellence in music. A gifted musician, he played tuba, trombone, saxophone and electric base. As a youth, he served his community as a decorated Boy Scout and he was a regular volunteer for Servant Week, Walk N Knock, Go Fourth Marching Band and Calvary Community Church.
After high school, he worked summers at LifePort Armor Division making helicopter armor to pay his way through college. He was a certified Master Archer, co-founding member of the American War Bow Society, and Archery Range Captain at Central Washington University. A lifelong student of martial arts, he held a Black Belt in Kung Fu and a Brown Belt in Karate. A gifted woodworker and metalsmith, he handcrafted bows, arrows, swords, knight armor and chain mail. As an adult, he loved to compete in the Highland Games and was a multi-tournament champion. He flew his colors under the McPherson clan in honor of his grandma Becky.
In 2013, he joined the U.S. Armed Forces to serve his country. He was Army, Airborne, Infantry, Stryker and Ranger trained. He served honorably with the 2nd Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment. He served his nation in the Afghanistan war and Syria liberation campaigns. A decorated soldier, he was awarded a meritorious challenge coin from his commanding officer for preparedness. Upon completing his four-year Army career, he completed two years with the National Guard Stryker Combat Team where he was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for leadership.
Cody always was willing to lend a hand to a good cause, help others, serve his nation, and be in the moment wherever he was. His greatest loves were family, friends and finding great enjoyment in learning new things.
Cody was married to the love of his life Megan. They have a daughter, Rose McKenzie, together. He loved spending time with his daughter. Imagine our surprise to hear him sing “Frozen” for the first time with Rosie. As a family they lived, traveled, explored and built a life of adventure together along with their sidekick dog Mauser. Cody cherished his grandmas and grandpas. He loved spending time and taking trips to the beach with Grandma Jo. He couldn’t wait to take Grandma Christine out to lunch to talk current events, politics and life. He learned the love to fish and art of catching from Grandpa Stan.
Cody had a funny sense of humor, and was great fun to be around. He was a good friend to anyone he met. At his core, he was a true American patriot who passionately loved his country. His contributions to family, community, service to nation and the love he shared with us all was genuine. His special bond with his brother Kameron, and sisters Courtney and Kennedy, was truly inspiring.
At his service, he received full military honors with rifle volley, “Taps,” and flag presentation while surrounded by the U.S. Army, his Patriot Guard brothers, church pastors, Chaplain and loving family.
Until we meet again, your memory will live on through us.
Rest in Peace Cody 4/24/1990-4/19/2020, the Lord has you now.
— Love always, your family.
Thank you to our immediate and extended families, friends, church and community for your outpouring of love, kindness and faith. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider donating to Cowlitz County Chaplaincy and the Kelso American Legion.
