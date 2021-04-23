Cody Stephan Werner

In 2013, he joined the U.S. Armed Forces to serve his country. He was Army, Airborne, Infantry, Stryker and Ranger trained. He served honorably with the 2nd Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment. He served his nation in the Afghanistan war and Syria liberation campaigns. A decorated soldier, he was awarded a meritorious challenge coin from his commanding officer for preparedness. Upon completing his four-year Army career, he completed two years with the National Guard Stryker Combat Team where he was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for leadership.

Cody always was willing to lend a hand to a good cause, help others, serve his nation, and be in the moment wherever he was. His greatest loves were family, friends and finding great enjoyment in learning new things.

Cody was married to the love of his life Megan. They have a daughter, Rose McKenzie, together. He loved spending time with his daughter. Imagine our surprise to hear him sing “Frozen” for the first time with Rosie. As a family they lived, traveled, explored and built a life of adventure together along with their sidekick dog Mauser. Cody cherished his grandmas and grandpas. He loved spending time and taking trips to the beach with Grandma Jo. He couldn’t wait to take Grandma Christine out to lunch to talk current events, politics and life. He learned the love to fish and art of catching from Grandpa Stan.