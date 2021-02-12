Clyde N. Peppers

Clyde was born in Broken Bow, Oklahoma in 1931 to Elmer and Isabel Peppers (previously of Longview, Wash). Clyde had two brothers, David and Clarence Peppers and graduated from R.A. Long High School and served eight years in the USAF as an engine mechanic serving stateside and overseas at the rank of SSGT. He married Mona Jean Eldredge in 1951 and raised five children, Debra, David, Daniel, Derek and Darrell. He went on to work for Fuller Brush Co Weyerhaeuser Lumber, Fairell Joslin’s Office, Peppers Insurance selling Grange Insurance, Century 21, Columbia Heights Assembly of God in Longview, Wash., and Hope Hills Foursquare Church in Quartz Hill, Calif., Clyde and Jean divorced in 1992 and Clyde moved to Lancaster, Calif., where he married Carmen Robles in 1996, they were married for 25 years until his death, he always called her his “Sweetheart”.

Clyde, also known as “Pep” loved to fish more than anything and was an artist, painting many of the places he lived, fished and dreamed about. He loved fishing and snowcapped mountains which he painted many times. He served God and family, and donated many hundreds of hours to the churches he attended. He was a kind and loving husband and father, well known, liked and respected throughout Cowlitz County, Washington. He had an upbeat sense of humor and could always make you smile or laugh. He spent years in Ostrander caring for their 6 acre farm where he would “try” and fix almost everything as it broke and was quite successful at keeping things in working condition.