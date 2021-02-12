April 5, 1931—February 6, 2021
Clyde N. Peppers, 89, of Palmdale, Calif., passed away of natural causes on February 6, 2021 in Northridge Hills, Calif., at Northridge Medical Center following a stroke the week prior.
Clyde was born in Broken Bow, Oklahoma in 1931 to Elmer and Isabel Peppers (previously of Longview, Wash). Clyde had two brothers, David and Clarence Peppers and graduated from R.A. Long High School and served eight years in the USAF as an engine mechanic serving stateside and overseas at the rank of SSGT. He married Mona Jean Eldredge in 1951 and raised five children, Debra, David, Daniel, Derek and Darrell. He went on to work for Fuller Brush Co Weyerhaeuser Lumber, Fairell Joslin’s Office, Peppers Insurance selling Grange Insurance, Century 21, Columbia Heights Assembly of God in Longview, Wash., and Hope Hills Foursquare Church in Quartz Hill, Calif., Clyde and Jean divorced in 1992 and Clyde moved to Lancaster, Calif., where he married Carmen Robles in 1996, they were married for 25 years until his death, he always called her his “Sweetheart”.
Clyde, also known as “Pep” loved to fish more than anything and was an artist, painting many of the places he lived, fished and dreamed about. He loved fishing and snowcapped mountains which he painted many times. He served God and family, and donated many hundreds of hours to the churches he attended. He was a kind and loving husband and father, well known, liked and respected throughout Cowlitz County, Washington. He had an upbeat sense of humor and could always make you smile or laugh. He spent years in Ostrander caring for their 6 acre farm where he would “try” and fix almost everything as it broke and was quite successful at keeping things in working condition.
He was preceded in death by his entire family, Elmer and Isabel Peppers, and his brothers David and Clarence, his daughter Debbie died in 1976 and his son Derek died in 2008. Clyde is survived by his three sons, David (Linda) of Vancouver, Wash., Daniel (Sandy) of Missouri City, Tex., Darrell (Frank) of Austin, Tex., and a few cousins in the Longview/Kelso area. Clyde is survived by many numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren in Palmdale, California area, Colorado, the Longview/Kelso area and Calgary, Alberta Canada.
Clyde will be greatly missed, as per his request he was cremated and no service was held.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.