Clinton Wayne VanFleet, Sr.
August 10, 1940 - December 28, 2020
Clinton Wayne VanFleet, Sr., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 28, 2020. Clint was born in Longview on August 10, 1940. He grew up in Rose Valley and graduated from Kelso High School.
Clinton worked for over 40 years as a Longshoreman. He loved coaching baseball and softball over the years in the community.
Clint enjoyed watching sports, attending car shows and spending time with his family. After retirement he spent time with his wife, Margaret and friends in Bullhead City, Ariz.
He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret and brother Floyd Jim VanFleet.
He is survived by his daughter Danette VanFleet of Tacoma, his son Clint (Branda) VanFleet of Longview, his daughter Meleea (Curtis) Miller of Vancouver, his sister Barbara Herndon of Kelso, his brother Calvin (Sharon) VanFleet of Longview, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services are pending.
