Clinton Skolrud

Clint was the fourth born of Herman and Julia Skolrud in a farmhouse in Maplewood Township, Otter Tail, Minnesota. He met his wife, Marietta Cueva, in Cebu, Philippines. They settled in Kelso, Washington, where he founded Skolrud Signs.

Clint is survived by his wife, Marietta; his son, Carlo, and wife Breanne with two grandkids: Ava and Kennah; and his other son, Nathan. He also is survived by his younger brother, Dennis, and wife Dianne.