Clinton Raymond Linn

Oct. 30, 1950 — Jan. 18, 2022

Former resident, Clinton R. Linn, died January 18, 2022, of heart disease and lung cancer in his Leavenworth, Washington, home surrounded by family. Born in Yakima in 1950, Clint was the oldest son of Myra and Nile Scott.

He moved to Backus, Minnesota, as a boy where he graduated from high school in 1969, then joined the Navy serving in Vietnam and the Middle East with honors. In 1974, Clint was attending state college in Minnesota when he met and married his wife, Autumn. They moved to Longview in 1982 where he worked in retail management for Montgomery Ward until it closed in 2001. Clint then worked as a transit driver for CAP until his retirement in 2012. Later he moved to Leavenworth in 2019 to be near family.

Clint is survived by his wife, Autumn; sons Sage Linn and wife Ashley, Aron Linn, Matthew Linn, Joshua Linn and wife Katie and their children Reese and Maxwell, Nathan Linn, Ian Linn; and his only daughter, Julianne Drain and husband Adam, and their children, Dylan, Otis, Marlowe, and Pippa. He’s also survived by his father Nile Scott; his brother Jon Denman and wife Debbie and their children; his his sister, Yvonne Headlee and husband Gordon and their children; in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service for Clint Linn will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 4, at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory, 1939 Mount Brynion Road, Kelso, Washington.