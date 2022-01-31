Clinton Raymond Linn

Oct. 30, 1950 — Jan. 18, 2022
Former resident, Clinton R. Linn, died January 18, 2022, of heart disease and lung cancer in his Leavenworth, Washington, home surrounded by family. Born in Yakima in 1950, Clint was the oldest son of Myra and Nile Scott.
He moved to Backus, Minnesota, as a boy where he graduated from high school in 1969, then joined the Navy serving in Vietnam and the Middle East with honors. In 1974, Clint was attending state college in Minnesota when he met and married his wife, Autumn. They moved to Longview in 1982 where he worked in retail management for Montgomery Ward until it closed in 2001. Clint then worked as a transit driver for CAP until his retirement in 2012. Later he moved to Leavenworth in 2019 to be near family.
Clint is survived by his wife, Autumn; sons Sage Linn and wife Ashley, Aron Linn, Matthew Linn, Joshua Linn and wife Katie and their children Reese and Maxwell, Nathan Linn, Ian Linn; and his only daughter, Julianne Drain and husband Adam, and their children, Dylan, Otis, Marlowe, and Pippa. He’s also survived by his father Nile Scott; his brother Jon Denman and wife Debbie and their children; his his sister, Yvonne Headlee and husband Gordon and their children; in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service for Clint Linn will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 4, at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory, 1939 Mount Brynion Road, Kelso, Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.