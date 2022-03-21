Jan. 30, 1925 — March 14, 2022

Cleora Elizabeth Buker passed away March 14, 2022, at the home of her son in Ridgefield, Washington. She died of natural causes. Cle was born January 30, 1925, near Hat Creek, Wyoming. The Rice family moved to the Toutle Lake area by covered wagon from Vancouver, Washington, early in her life. Cleora and her sister, Benetta met and fell in love with Buker men. Cle married Newt Buker on April 6, 1946. The married couple settled in Castle Rock, Washington.

Cleora was a natural horticulturist and kept gardens and orchards for her family in Castle Rock, Washington. She blessed everyone in her life who wanted fresh produce over the years. Her love of nature extended to her love of birds. Cleora painted, worked her gardens, and was an active member of her community. She owned Buker Logging after the death of her husband. She was a Grange and American Legion member, often taking coffee to wake up tired drivers at the rest stop. She also was very proud of her quilts and gave many to her international visitors. She would say her quilts are now all over the world which they are.

Cleora was preceded in death by her husband, Newton Buker; and her siblings, Henry Rice, Louretta Turner, Benetta Buker and infant Authur Levon Rice. Cleora is survived by her sons and their wives, Vince and Maura Buker, Steven and Carina Buker, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Cleora requested no memorial service be held. Her burial is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. The Rev. Charles Witte will be saying a few words in remembrance at 12:45 p.m. just before the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the PeaceHealth Hospice.