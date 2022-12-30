Jan. 13, 1937—Dec. 15, 2022

Cledis William (Bill) McNew, a longtime resident of Toledo, went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones, after a short battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 64-year Margaret (Bangs) McNew, sons Steve (Donna) McNew, Mike (Peggy) McNew and daughters Anita (Glenn) Teeter, Ann McNew (Mike Greenhalgh). He is also loved by 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and by many more family and friends.

Proceeded in death by brother’s: Charles McNew, Cecil (Mac) McNew, Louis Griffin, James Griffin, and sisters Ethel Tillman, JoAnn Fleury, Sophia McNew and Evelyn Knoblock.

Born January 13, 1937, in Doniphan, Missouri to Sally (Triplett) and Charles McNew. At 17, he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Fairbanks, AK and completed his tour as a drill sergeant at Fort Lewis, WA where he met the love of his life, Margaret in Roy WA, they married July 5, 1958.

He fell in love with the Pacific Northwest and the timber industry and began a lifetime career in the woods. In 1977, he moved his family from Woodland to a farm in Toledo, WA and continued working in the timber industry.

In 1979 he temporarily moved his family to Liberia West Africa to continue his passion for the logging industry. He returned to Toledo and began another logging company with his two sons. Retirement was another highlight of his journey. They hit the road for 10 years in an International, pulling a fifth wheel and towing a jeep across America. After returning to Lewis County, he spent his remaining years with his wife, family and friends. He enjoyed watching anything the grandkids were doing. He could jump in a log truck, a police car for a ride along or attend a ball game on any given day. He loved to sit in the fishing shack on the Cowlitz River, where he kept the fire going, the coffee hot and the stories flowing.

Live the Grandpa McNew way – pay it forward. Bill will be missed by many, but he is waiting for them on the Banks of Jordan.

Celebration of Life – January 7, 2023, 1pm, Cowlitz Prairie Grange 5184 Jackson Hwy, Toledo, WA.