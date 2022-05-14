 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clayton Owen Taylor Carney

Clayton Owen Taylor Carney

Oct. 31, 1998 — May 8, 2022

Clayton Owen Taylor Carney, 23, of Longview, passed away May 8, 2022

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Clayton was born October 31, 1998, in Longview, Washington. He brought so much joy to his family. Clayton graduated from Toutle Lake High School in 2017. He considered everybody he met to be a friend.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Sides of Longview; his sisters, Natalie Cottell, Katelyn Iloff and Whitney Owen, all of Pennsylvania; his grandparents, Maxine Sides and Travis McGee; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks.

