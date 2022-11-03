Claudia Arletha Triplett

May 29, 1939 — Oct. 7, 2022

Claudia Arletha McCallom Triplett passed away at Community Home & Health Hospice in Longview, Washington, on October 7, 2022.

Claudia was born in Longview to Thelma and Raymond McCallom. She attended Rainier High School. Claudia married Kenneth Triplett in 1958. They had three children, Keneth Jr., Carri and Cammi.

Claudia was homemaker and also worked at Michael’s Arts and Crafts store. She was a loving mother, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 15. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her daughter, Cammi; and two brothers, Raymond and Albert McCallom.

Claudia is survived by a son, Kenneth Triplett; a daughter, Carri Bender; a brother, Larry McCallom; and her best friend and cousin, Phyllis Russellmam and family.

At Claudia’s request, no service will be held.