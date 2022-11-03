Claudia Arletha Triplett

May 29, 1939 — Oct. 7, 2022
Claudia Arletha McCallom Triplett passed away at Community Home & Health Hospice in Longview, Washington, on October 7, 2022.
Claudia was born in Longview to Thelma and Raymond McCallom. She attended Rainier High School. Claudia married Kenneth Triplett in 1958. They had three children, Keneth Jr., Carri and Cammi.
Claudia was homemaker and also worked at Michael’s Arts and Crafts store. She was a loving mother, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 15. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her daughter, Cammi; and two brothers, Raymond and Albert McCallom.
Claudia is survived by a son, Kenneth Triplett; a daughter, Carri Bender; a brother, Larry McCallom; and her best friend and cousin, Phyllis Russellmam and family.
At Claudia’s request, no service will be held.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.