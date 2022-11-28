It is with sorrow we announce the passing of Claude Wayne Buley, 77, who died on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home in Scottsdale, AZ. Claude is preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Lee Buley (Chase). He is survived by his current wife Maureen Buley (Boren/Falco/Heath) his only child (son), Todd Wayne Buley (Deneen) of Landenberg, PA., his granddaughter, Alli Buley of Longmont CO, his sister Barbara Weight of Mesa, AZ, his dog JoJo, and Maureen’s 3 children, 2 grandchildren, and extended family.

Claude graduated from R.A. Long in 1963. Soon drafted into the U.S. Navy and proudly served in the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. Enterprise with Honorable Discharge. Claude was a Fireman at the Kelso Fire Department until retiring as Assistant Fire Chief and served his community with the utmost professionalism and integrity. Post retirement, Claude and Margie built and opened TC’s RV Mini Storage on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview. Claude loved to customize and restore classic cars and he and Margie were members of the Gear Lords Classic Car Club in Longview. He was known for his fine craftsmanship and cars. He was also known in the community for being an avid sailor and the helmsman while sailing competitively, and was a long time member of the Longview Yacht Club.