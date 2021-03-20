Glenn “Clark” Spahr, 74 years young, of Toledo, Wash., passed away March 9, 2021.
Clark grew up in Winlock with his older siblings Elizabeth and Bruce. Clark worked at Fred’s Shell, The Army National Guard (nine years) and Longview Fibre for 39 years. Clark dedicated 37 years to the Toledo Fire Department as an EMT, Fire Fighter, Chief and Commissioner.
Clark married Lorraine (Meyer) in 1968, and they had two children, Steve (Jacqui) and Sheryl (Michael) and four grandchildren. Lorraine passed away in 2011. Clark later married Maggie (Carroll) in 2013, who survives him at home. Clark has one stepson, Marc, and two stepgrandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Toledo Volunteer Fire Dept. Association, P.O. Box 309, Toledo, WA 98591, to restore Toledo’s first fire engine, a 1939 Dodge Convertible.
Please share a memory at cattermolefh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.