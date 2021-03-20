Glenn “Clark” Spahr, 74 years young, of Toledo, Wash., passed away March 9, 2021.

Clark grew up in Winlock with his older siblings Elizabeth and Bruce. Clark worked at Fred’s Shell, The Army National Guard (nine years) and Longview Fibre for 39 years. Clark dedicated 37 years to the Toledo Fire Department as an EMT, Fire Fighter, Chief and Commissioner.

Clark married Lorraine (Meyer) in 1968, and they had two children, Steve (Jacqui) and Sheryl (Michael) and four grandchildren. Lorraine passed away in 2011. Clark later married Maggie (Carroll) in 2013, who survives him at home. Clark has one stepson, Marc, and two stepgrandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Toledo Volunteer Fire Dept. Association, P.O. Box 309, Toledo, WA 98591, to restore Toledo’s first fire engine, a 1939 Dodge Convertible.

