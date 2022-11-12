July 23, 1932—October 31, 2022

Clarice Beverly (Greene) Powell “Bev” was born in Longview, WA to Clarence H. and Charlotte (Lede) Greene of Castle Rock, WA. She was raised with her younger brothers, Lester and Clarence Jr. on the Toutle River family homestead.

Bev attended Castle Rock schools, graduating in 1950 and it was there she met the love of her life, Don Powell. They married August 11, 1950, and together raised three children: Sharon, Don and Diane.

She was a lifelong member of the Castle Rock Christian Church where she led bible studies and taught Sunday School. She was very involved with Women’s Aglow. Don and Bev also went on mission trips with Wycliffe Ministries to Suriname and Peru. Her hobbies were gardening, square dancing, traveling, reading, journaling, writing stories and poetry and watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren cheer and play sports.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don and daughter Sharon McWilliams.

Bev is survived by two brothers, Lester (Pat) Greene and Clarence, (Tressa) Greene both of Castle Rock, son Don E Powell (Lori), daughter Diane Kmetz (Carlin), grandchildren Brent McWilliams (Ella), Lee McWilliams (Lisa), Erin Stafford (Rob), Amber Schnacker, (Tyrone), great grandchildren Boston and Leia McWilliams, Luke and Lacey McWilliams, Chase and Chelsea Stafford, Blake Schnacker, one great-great grandson, Theodore McWilliams, numerous nieces, nephews, church family and her family at the Villager Inn.

Bev has been interred in Castle Rock and a Celebration of Life will be held at Castle Rock Christian Church on November 19 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Villager Inn, PO. Box 98, Castle Rock, WA 98611.