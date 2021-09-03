 Skip to main content
Clarice Arlene Fundingsland
Clarice Arlene Fundingsland

Oct. 9, 1932 — Aug. 27, 2021

Clarice Arlene Fundingsland, 88 , of Longview, died August 27, 2021 in Kalama, Washington. She was born October 9, 1932, in Kelso, Washington, to Clarence John and Minnie (Martinell) Wetzel, and had been a lifetime resident of the local area.

Survivors include two sons, David Fundingsland of Walla Walla and Steven Fundingland of Longview; a daughter, Diane Carrigan, of Kalama; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Fundingsland was preceded in death by her husband, Frank.

In accordance with Mrs. Fundingsland’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Columbia Funeral Service.

