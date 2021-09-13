Sept. 6, 1931 — Sept. 8, 2021

Clarica “Punk” Parsons, a Rose Valley gal for 72 years passed away at her home September 9, 2021, at the age of 90.

Punk was born September 6, 1931, to Clarence and Amelia Craner (Tracey). On July 24, 1948, she married her husband, Wilbur (Bill) Parsons in Hoquiam, Washington. Together they had three children, Billy, Becky, and Bob. After outgrowing their “little” house, they built their “forever home,” both in Rose Valley. In her earlier years, she enjoyed camping with her husband.

After retiring from The Daily News, she enjoyed spending evenings at bingo with a can of vitamin R, watching her Mariners and Seahawks, playing cards or going to the casino. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed being with her family and especially her great-grandboys.

Punk is survived by one sister, RoseMary Palmer of Oakley, Idaho; Two sons, Billy Parsons of Longview, Washington and Bob Parsons of Kelso, Washington; four granddaughters, Charity Gillihan (Andy) of Redmond, Oregon, Kimmy Newberg (Dale) of Castle Rock, Washington, Heidi Parsons of Vancouver, Washington, and Tiffany Parsons; one grandson, Brandon Parsons; and three great-grandsons Corbin, Caden and Carter Newberg.