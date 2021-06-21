June 25, 1937 — June 8, 2021

Our beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, Clarence V. Erickson passed away peacefully in his home on June 8, 2021.

Clarence was born on June 25, 1937, in Longview, Washington. He spent his early years there until the age of 17 when he joined the United States Air Force where he served for 26 years.

During his first tour in Okinawa, he met the love of his life, Toyo Kurima. They spent nearly 60 years together raising four sons, Richard, Ronald, William and Gary.

Clarence is survived by his wife Toyo; their four sons; grandchildren Alyssa, David, Zakari and Keoni; great-grandchildren Ben and Miles; his brothers Palmer Edwards and Roy Erickson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please visit this website for the full obituary: https://bartonfuneral.com/2021/06/19/clarence-victor-erickson.