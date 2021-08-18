Clarence Turner

Sept. 12, 1937 — July 22, 2021
Clarence “Eddie” Turner, 83, of Kelso, Wash., passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2021.
He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Jones of Castle Rock, Wash.; and a son, Scott Turner of Kelso.
Eddie was born on September 12, 1937, and was the 10th of 11 children. He graduated from Onalaska High School in 1956; and in 1959, he married Ardith Hoyer of Castle Rock. They made their home in Kelso, Wash.
Eddie was employed by Reynolds Cable until its shutdown in 1992. Eddie loved being around people and always was willing to help others on projects, or fixing cars, or whatever he could help with. Eddie enjoyed entertaining others with his elaborate storytelling. He also loved to sing at karaoke where he met many friends whom he cherished. He also loved his 1970 Oldsmobile convertible that he would show at car shows all around the Pacific Northwest. Most of all he loved to talk, and boy could he talk!
A celebration of life for Eddie will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso, Wash.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.