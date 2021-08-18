Clarence Turner

Eddie was born on September 12, 1937, and was the 10th of 11 children. He graduated from Onalaska High School in 1956; and in 1959, he married Ardith Hoyer of Castle Rock. They made their home in Kelso, Wash.

Eddie was employed by Reynolds Cable until its shutdown in 1992. Eddie loved being around people and always was willing to help others on projects, or fixing cars, or whatever he could help with. Eddie enjoyed entertaining others with his elaborate storytelling. He also loved to sing at karaoke where he met many friends whom he cherished. He also loved his 1970 Oldsmobile convertible that he would show at car shows all around the Pacific Northwest. Most of all he loved to talk, and boy could he talk!