1931- Jan. 24, 2023

Clarence Eugene Turner passed away peacefully at home on January 24, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born at Longview, Washington in 1931, the first of three sons born to Delbert and Esther (Grandbois) Turner.

Clarence attended elementary school in Rose Valley. In 1950 he graduated from Castle Rock High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force, being stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clarence served as an airplane mechanic, being one of only a few servicemen at the time qualifying for a license to taxi fighter jets. As he enjoyed being productive and making good use of time, Clarence spent weekends working on a cattle ranch during his time at Nellis.

Upon his honorable military discharge, Clarence returned to Castle Rock and was employed by Rupley Chevrolet as a mechanic and tow truck driver. He was later promoted to service manager.

After completion of building their first home, Clarence and Patricia Root were married in December 1959. As an example of his dedicated work ethic, over the years during evenings and weekends Clarence built three more houses, including remodeling an abandoned grainery into a home, plus the adaptation of a dairy barn into an automotive repair shop.

Upon closure of the auto dealership in 1975, Clarence and Pat began their next successful venture, opening Clarence’s Auto Repair. In 1999 they retired and moved to Wasco, Oregon to be closer to family. After retirement Clarence became an avid collector of rocks and minerals, with a special interest in Yogo sapphires. Clarence and Pat spent many summers in Montana mining for sapphires and spending time with numerous friends and acquaintances there. Although by nature he was reserved, Clarence always enjoyed visiting with folks about rocks and gems, and it was not unusual for him to share specimens from his collection, to the delight of the recipient.

Over the years Clarence and his family enjoyed many outdoor adventures together, including raising livestock, fishing, clamming, crabbing, shrimping and shucking oysters. The family spent time at locations on the Cowlitz River, Washington Coast and Hood Canal. In later years he enjoyed following the adventures of his grandchildren including their participation in sporting and 4-H events, school activities, and all of their milestones and accomplishments.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ray and Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia; daughter Jenine (Ron) McDermid; son Jeffery (Kelly) Turner; grandchildren Dan McDermid and Daryn (Tylor) Reynolds.

A graveside service has been scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023 1:00pm at Sunrise Cemetery, located near Wasco, OR. The family expresses their appreciation for the care provided by the fourth-floor staff at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in making it possible for Clarence to spend his final days at home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Sherman County Ambulance, PO Box 139, Moro OR, 97039 or Sherman County Community Transit, PO Box 365, Moro OR, 97039.