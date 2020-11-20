February 7, 1926—October 24, 2020
Clarence (Bud) E. Whittle Jr. was born Feb.7, 1926 in Castle Rock, Wash. He lived a long, full, healthy life and then moved on to be with Barb, the love of his life, on Oct. 24, 2020. Bud passed in the comfort of his own home surrounded by love.
He and Barb had four daughters, Susan, Barby, Ginger and Polly, who all contributed to the addition of several grand, great and great-great grandchildren!
Bud and Barb loved all their family and countless friends with all their heart. Their home was always open and you were sure to be greeted with smiles, laughter and genuine “glad to see you” feels!
Bud literally enjoyed every single day, passionate about everything he did. A great role model for his family and friends. He was a timber faller, business owner, builder, exceptional hunter, fisherman, gardener, devoted husband, fun father, a loving grandpa and served in WWII in the Navy/Submarines. I am pretty sure I can speak for all that knew him that he will be missed so very much!
The family held a private graveside ceremony.
A Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday, Feb. 7, 2021 providing restrictions allow.
