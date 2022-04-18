Clara June (PeeWee) Ottosen

June 13, 1929 — April 6, 2022

Clara, also known as PeeWee, was the fourth of five children born to Frank and Eva Staubinger on June 13, 1929, in Lemmon, South Dakota. The family moved to the Northwest when she was 9 years old. She was raised in the Castle Rock/Toutle area. She graduated from Toutle Lake High School in 1947 and after graduation she met and married her sweetheart, Nels Ottosen. They raised three boys, Ed, Bill and Jim. Unfortunately in 1972, Nels passed so Clara started her career working in local car dealerships for many years. After Mount St. Helens erupted, she assembled “The Museum of Mt. St. Helens” at Silver Lake where she met and married Pat Wilkins (1984-1994).

In 2003, she married Bob Burge. They spent many winters in Arizona snow birding. One of the years they traveled all lower 48 states and she loved to tell stories and show everyone tons of pictures from the trip. She loved playing cards, doing leather crafts and enjoyed finding and creating jewelry.

Clara was preceded in death by her first husband, Nels; her parents; sons Ed and Bill; brothers Ray, Matt and Frank Jr.; sister Vi; and great-grandson Aaron.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; stepchildren Jan and Howard (Pam); her son, Jim (Vicki); daughters-in-law Connie, Sandra and Donna; grandchildren Rick, Willy (Mistie), Joe, Tina, Joanne( Eric), Vanessa (Tyson), Angie (Greg)and Clint (Tausha), 14 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.

For people who would like to pay their respects, a public viewing takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 21 and 22; and the funeral service takes place at 11 a.m. April 23, all at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held after the funeral service.