Chuck Wiggins

July 11, 1928 — May 28, 2021

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Charles Henry Wiggins, 92, passed away at his home May 28, 2021, in Bellevue, Wash.

Chuck was born in Lake Crystal, Minn., to Charles and Florence Wiggins on July 11, 1928. Chuck was the second youngest of seven children.

After high school, Chuck enlisted in the Army and spent close to two years in Korea during the Korean War. Upon return to the U.S., Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Ruby Jones, June 10, 1948. He graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato with a teaching degree in 1952. He taught English and Industrial Arts for a few years, then went to work for the Weyerhaeuser Company. Chuck was transferred from Minnesota to Cottage Grove, Ore., in 1960, where he worked in wood products operations. He held other management positions in Longview; Tacoma; Everett; and DeQueen, Ark., over the next 30 years. He retired back in Longview in 1985 as Vice President of Southwest Washington.

After retiring from Weyerhaeuser, Chuck purchased NW Motor Service, a small motor shop in Longview. Chuck’s son, Rod, came to work with him and upon Chuck’s “second retirement,” Rod purchased the business. Eventually, Rod’s son, Spencer, purchased the business and runs it today.