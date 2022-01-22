 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christopher Spence

Dec. 2, 1964 — Jan. 7, 2022

Christopher Leroy Spence, 57, of Longview, passed away Jan 7, 2022, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

He was born in Vancouver, Washington, to Elvin and Mary Spence, and lived in Vancouver until 2006 when he and his parents moved to Longview. Siblings are Jim Spence and Angie Marshall

Please visit the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park website for a full obituary.

