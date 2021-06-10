Christopher "Scott" Williams

May 21, 1979 — March 24, 2021

The family of Scott Williams is sad to announce his unexpected passing on March 24 of this year. He leaves behind the most important person in his life, his daughter, Cassidy, whom he loved with all his heart; and her mother, Alisha.

He also is survived by parents Dale and Kathy Williams, five siblings, his special person Jeremy and lots of extended family and friends.

We invite everyone who knew Scott to a celebration of his life and potluck on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Riverside Park in Lexington. Please join us and bring your memories to share.

May God bless him and let him enjoy flying with the eagles.