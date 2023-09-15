Dec. 11, 1949—Aug. 28, 2023

Christopher Brand was born on December 11, 1949, and grew up in Oradell, NJ. He graduated from the Univ. of Maine with a degree in Biology, enlisted in the Navy and spent his years stationed in Great Lakes, IL, as a Corpsman.

After the Navy, he moved west to be near his brother, Philip and sister-in-law, Nancy, and later, nieces Alison (Howie) and Erin (KC), and lived his remaining years in Woodland, WA. He worked for International Paper, followed by a lifelong career as a walking mail carrier of 13 miles per day for the Kelso Post Office.

Chris is survived by his wife, Tish Brand. They celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on January 9. They have three children, Jennifer Brand (Edgar Navas), Robert Brand (Elenora Von), and Sarah Hadaller (Phillip Hadaller), honorary daughter, Sonia Beckwith, and seven grandchildren: Sofia, Daniela, Scarlett, Iona, Piper, Tessa and Wallace (ages 19 to 2).

He was an avid woodworker and created many beautiful pieces for family and friends. He enjoyed everything barbeque related and his favorite moments were surrounded by family and friends—and food. Chris was known for his wicked sense of humor, generosity, and love for his grandchildren. He enjoyed learning about new things and living in their own “secret garden” in the woods.

An open house celebration of life will be held on September 30, 2023, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, from 1:00—4:00 p.m. All are invited to stop by and enjoy the company of all the lives he has touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chris Brand Scholarship Fund (http://spot.fund/ChrisBrandScholarshipFund) which Chris established for their grandchildren and contributed to on a monthly basis. This was very important to him and he would be so pleased with this idea.