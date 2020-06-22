Christine Stewart

October 22, 1950—June 11, 2020
Born on October 22, 1950 in Longview, WA, Christine Fay (Ralston) Stewart, was a great Woman, Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016, fought hard and became a cancer survivor. Unfortunately, the treatment took its toll and she died at home surrounded by family on June 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joy (Bill) Bolar and Arnold Ralston. She will be sorely missed and is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, John Stewart; children: Leah (Michael) Bowder and Shelly (Jesse) Watkins, grandchildren: Lydia, Dillon, Jeffrey, Tailer, Carly and Mariah, brother Billy Bolar and sister Cindy Crayne. She was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Ralston.
She enjoyed her life in Castle Rock and loved being part of the CRHS Class of 1968 where she made many lifelong friends. Her family have all heard stories of the epic parties she attended and cruising around town in her parents’ T-bird. She married John on August 25, 1973, after which she became a master cook and kept him well fed for nearly half a century. Chris was world-renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion and bull-headed stubbornness, but her words of encouragement, wisdom, and comfort, kept Leah and Shelly in line and gave them something to pass down to their children.
While raising her two girls to be fiercely independent women, she earned her associate degree from Lower Columbia College in 1994. She loved her garden and ensured her family and friends were well stocked with veggies and berries every year. She was passionate about language and literature and had a talent for writing. She continued reading her books until the last few weeks of her life. She was not afraid of anyone or anything and was the strongest woman her family had ever met. She was loved dearly, and her family will never forget her tenacity, wit, fire, and undying love and care for them.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25th at the Stewart house at 2:00 pm. Please RSVP by July 20th at: leahbowder@gmail.com
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Ashley at Amada Senior Care and Community Home Health Hospice for the excellent care they provided Chris in her final days.
