Nov. 23, 1970—Oct. 17, 2022
Christa Kay Toler of Longview, Wa passed away of pompe disease on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born November 23, 1970 in Longview to Rick and Debbie Reber Rasmussen. She attended Longview Schools, graduated from R.A.Long High School in 1989. She is preceded in death by daughter, Chloe Ann.
Christa is survived by parents, Rick and Debbie; Sister, Theresa Thompson (Ron Knori) of Longview; Husband, Jason Toler of Longview; Daughter, Charish Morgan (John) of Longview; Sons: Chance Toler and Chaz Toler of Longview. Bonus daughter, Emma Toler (Miles Pember) of Kelso . Bonus sons: Ivan Toler of Warrenton, Or and Spencer Toler of Missouri. Niece, Kayli Thompson of Longview. Nephew, Izak Thompson of Longview. Bonus granddaughter, Serenity Juniper. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:00pm at the VFW Hall 4311 Ocean Beach Hwy Longview, Wa.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.