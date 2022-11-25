Nov. 23, 1970—Oct. 17, 2022

Christa Kay Toler of Longview, Wa passed away of pompe disease on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born November 23, 1970 in Longview to Rick and Debbie Reber Rasmussen. She attended Longview Schools, graduated from R.A.Long High School in 1989. She is preceded in death by daughter, Chloe Ann.

Christa is survived by parents, Rick and Debbie; Sister, Theresa Thompson (Ron Knori) of Longview; Husband, Jason Toler of Longview; Daughter, Charish Morgan (John) of Longview; Sons: Chance Toler and Chaz Toler of Longview. Bonus daughter, Emma Toler (Miles Pember) of Kelso . Bonus sons: Ivan Toler of Warrenton, Or and Spencer Toler of Missouri. Niece, Kayli Thompson of Longview. Nephew, Izak Thompson of Longview. Bonus granddaughter, Serenity Juniper. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:00pm at the VFW Hall 4311 Ocean Beach Hwy Longview, Wa.