CATHLAMET—It is with heavy hearts we announce Cheyenne DeFrates, 42, of Cathlamet, WA, passed away unexpectedly at home June 3, 2023.

A celebration of Cheyenne’s life is planned for 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at 1220 Schaffran Rd Castle Rock, WA. In lieu of flowers please consider donating, a memorial account has been set up at Fibre Federal Credit Union or via Venmo. For the full obituary, please visit the Steele Chapel website.