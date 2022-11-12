Cheryl Irene Poyner Hendrickson

She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1963 and went on to attend Washington State University. She married Andrew Channer Hendrickson on September 14, 1968.

Cheryl became a cosmetics buyer for Pay-n-Save. She worked in later years as a seamstress and was a devoted wife and mother, dedicating much of her time to supporting the activities of her children. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 54 years, Andy; her daughter, Kathleen (Aaron) Coe; her son, Patrick (Wendy) Hendrickson; grandsons: Channer, Mason and Oscar; granddaughter, Annie; and mother to Channer, Kathy Endreson; brother, Riley Poyner; sister-in-law Mary (Brian) Clark; and five nieces.