Cheryl Irene Poyner Hendrickson

April 27, 1945—Oct. 26, 2022

Cheryl Irene Poyner Hendrickson, 77, of Kelso passed away on October 26, 2022. Cheryl was born in Seattle, Washington on April 27, 1945.

She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1963 and went on to attend Washington State University. She married Andrew Channer Hendrickson on September 14, 1968.

Cheryl became a cosmetics buyer for Pay-n-Save. She worked in later years as a seamstress and was a devoted wife and mother, dedicating much of her time to supporting the activities of her children. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 54 years, Andy; her daughter, Kathleen (Aaron) Coe; her son, Patrick (Wendy) Hendrickson; grandsons: Channer, Mason and Oscar; granddaughter, Annie; and mother to Channer, Kathy Endreson; brother, Riley Poyner; sister-in-law Mary (Brian) Clark; and five nieces.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation are appreciated.

As per Cheryl’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

