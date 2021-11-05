 Skip to main content
Cheryl Ann Lowe
Cheryl Ann Lowe

Cheryl Ann Lowe

April 20, 1949 — Oct. 3, 2021

Cheryl lived a full life as a loving mother to two boys, and a caring sister to three siblings. Cheryl was an inspiration to family, friends and strangers. She most loved helping and caring for others and demonstrated that in both her private life and work as a registered nurse. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano and the organ, and painting the Northwest landscapes. Cheryl was a devout Seventh-day Adventist and spent much of her time ministering to those in need in her community. She died peacefully in loving care while residing at Divine Peace Adult Family Home in Vancouver, Washington.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. November 6 at the Whipple Creek Seventh-day Adventist Church, 302 N.W. 179th St., Ridgefield, Washington, 98642.

