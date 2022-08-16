July 11, 1952—Aug. 10, 2022

Honoring the life of Cherie Veys

Cherie Rene Veys, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on August 10, 2022 at the age of 70. She was born July 11, 1952 in Portland, OR to Maurice Veys and Sandra (Samuelson) Howell.

A graduate of San Diego State University, Cherie lived most of her life in the Pacific Northwest, where she retired after her career at Verizon. Cherie was a vibrant woman who spent her time enjoying good music, camping, taking care of her beloved pets, and tending her flourishing garden. Cherie was a woman of faith, who cherished her family and was an amazing sister and aunt. She will be missed by many.

Cherie was predeceased by her mother, Sandra Howell, her father, Maurice Veys, her brother, Mark Veys, her Uncle Donn Samuelson, her infant daughters, and her life partner, Doug Hoyt.

Cherie leaves behind her three brothers, Sonny Halladay, Chuck Halladay, and Michael Veys; her sister in law; many nieces and nephews; two stepsons; her dog, Peaches; and her many beloved friends, neighbors, and family members.

A private celebration of life will take place on August 28, 2022. In lieu of flowers, family is asking for a donation to be made in her name at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

Rest In Peace, Woman.