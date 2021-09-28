Chatherine Mildred Schafer

Nov. 26, 1927 — Sept. 22, 2021

Catherine Schafer, 93, passed away on September 22, 2021, surrounded by her family in the home of her son, William Schafer. She was a longtime member of Longview First Baptist Church.

Catherine was born on November 26, 1927, to Kasper and Eva Bakkala in Kalama. When she was in sixth grade, they moved to Longview where she attended school until she graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1945.

That same year, Catherine was married to her first husband and had two daughters. She lived in Longview and later in California and upon her return, she began to raise the daughters on her own. In 1951, she was employed by the Longview Fibre Company in the bag division. It was there where she met William Schafer who she dated for a year and then married in 1953. In 1957, they had a son, but Catherine’s hard work ethic determined she would continue working for 33 years while also maintaining a lovely home environment for her family!

Throughout the years, Bill and Catherine enjoyed traveling to cut glass conventions throughout the United States. They also enjoyed numerous other trips to visit relatives in Canada and California. And for years, Catherine enjoyed weekly China painting classes and would not miss her monthly high school class luncheons.