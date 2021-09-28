Chatherine Mildred Schafer

Nov. 26, 1927 — Sept. 22, 2021
Catherine Schafer, 93, passed away on September 22, 2021, surrounded by her family in the home of her son, William Schafer. She was a longtime member of Longview First Baptist Church.
Catherine was born on November 26, 1927, to Kasper and Eva Bakkala in Kalama. When she was in sixth grade, they moved to Longview where she attended school until she graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1945.
That same year, Catherine was married to her first husband and had two daughters. She lived in Longview and later in California and upon her return, she began to raise the daughters on her own. In 1951, she was employed by the Longview Fibre Company in the bag division. It was there where she met William Schafer who she dated for a year and then married in 1953. In 1957, they had a son, but Catherine’s hard work ethic determined she would continue working for 33 years while also maintaining a lovely home environment for her family!
Throughout the years, Bill and Catherine enjoyed traveling to cut glass conventions throughout the United States. They also enjoyed numerous other trips to visit relatives in Canada and California. And for years, Catherine enjoyed weekly China painting classes and would not miss her monthly high school class luncheons.
Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother was an immaculate homemaker, marvelous cook, and exceptional hostess. She crocheted innumerable afghans, and she baked prize-winning chocolate pies and cinnamon rolls. Her dinner tables always were enhanced with decorative tablecloths, elegant dishes, crystal, silverware and fresh flowers. Each of Catherine’s impressive holiday parties created sweet memories for her family that will last a lifetime. For this, dear “Grami,” we thank you.
Catherine is survived by two daughters, Sharon Moe and Cathey Rogers; and a son, William Schafer. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kasper and Eva Bakkala; a husband, William Schafer; a sister, Caroline Mayer; and a brother, Richard Bakkala.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 1 at Columbia Funeral Service, located at 1105 Maple St., Longview. A light dessert will follow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.