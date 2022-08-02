Charolotte Samples

Dec. 28, 1944 — July 23, 2022

Charlotte Samples was born in Longview, Washington, and left when she was 12 years old when her family moved to the Southern California area. She graduated in 1962 from Bell High School in Los Angeles and went on to graduate in 1966 from California State University in Long Beach. Charlotte moved back to Longview after retirement, around 2015, when she felt it was time to move closer to her family who she always wanted to know better. She passed away at Canterbury Gardens Memory Care on July 23, 2022.

Charlotte had a passion for the written word. Her career included being an instructions writer, catalog copywriter, and from 1998 until her retirement as senior copywriter at MGA Entertainment. She also worked and produced in community theater.

Her true love was that of a “playwrightovelist.” She was an award-winning playwright for her play, “Darling.” In 2000, her work was chosen as the first play presented at the Autarky Museum of Western Heritage in association with the Native American Theatre initiative and also produced at the California Stage. In 2001, she won an award at the Sprenger-Lang Foundation New Play Competition. She also won the William P. and Arlene R. Lewis Playacting Competition Award, and was a finalist at the prestigious O’Neill Theatre Center National Playwrights Conference New Play Competition. Her play, “The Signature (Still Life with Lilacs),” was the recipient of the League of American Pen Women’s Award for play acting.

Her works included: “Darling,” 1999; “Signature,” 1998; “Snow Queen,” 1994; a children’s musical with friend Steve Moore; “Babes in Barns,” 1982; “Dance Away All,” 2006, which was a funny Christmas song copyrighted with Mr. Moore. At the time of her death, she was working on a novel titled “Peaceable.” Charlotte belonged to the Dramatists Guild of America, WordFest in Longview, and a small group of writers that called themselves the Write Club.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel Samples and Neon Samples Cattle. She is survived by her aunt, Dawn Keith of Longview; Henry and Mary Keith of Rainier, and several cousins who live in the area.

A graveside service is being held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Hudson Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon.