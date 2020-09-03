× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 6, 1921—July 29, 2020

Charlotte Faye Juntunen of Longview, Wash., passed away on July 29, 2020, a week shy of her 99th birthday, at the Hospice Care Center. All of her children were able to say their goodbyes. She was born in Wenatchee, Wash., on August 6, 1921, to Rush and Pearl Kuhlman.

Charlotte married Einer Juntunen, and they lived on the 80 acre homestead on Columbia Heights in Longview, WA. Einer’s parents purchased the property after immigrating to the United States from Finland. Charlotte and Einer had five children. Einer passed away in 1986.

Charlotte, as homemaker, was cook, gardener, seamstress, carpenter and more. After the children were raised, she worked 17 years for Messick Janitorial to earn travel money. She traveled to Europe several times, to the Middle East, and throughout the United States.

Charlotte was a member of Kelso Assembly of God Church and later Columbia Heights Assembly of God Church. She was active in church and taught Sunday school for years. Her faith was what sustained her for the almost 99 years of her life. She read her Bible and other devotionals daily, and each day prayed for family and friends, and those on her prayer list. She always thanked the Lord for giving her another day to enjoy life.