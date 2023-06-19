June 12, 1927—June 2, 2023

LONGVIEW—Charlotte Whittaker passed away on June 2, 2023 in Vancouver WA at the age of 95. She lived a full life forging many lifelong friendships over the years.

She was an active member of the Longview Senior Center for many years as an employee, board member and volunteer. She was also an active member within the Longview Community and New Horizons Church in Kelso WA.

Charlotte loved playing Bingo, dancing, doing volunteer work and spending time with family first and at various membership clubs in Longview and Kelso.

Charlotte was born in South Dakota. In her teenage years she moved with her family to Vancouver WA where she met the love of her life, Leonard Whittaker. They were married a few years later and they soon started their family.

Later on, after raising three daughters, she and Leonard built a home and moved to Silver Lake WA.

Charlotte later settled in Longview.

Charlotte is survived by her three daughters, seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and ten great-great grandchildren.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, one grandson, ten siblings, parents, as well as numerous in-laws and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Washington would be welcome.