Sept. 4, 1935—Mar. 8, 2023

LONGVIEW, WA—Charlotte Edna Balint was 87 years old when she passed away March 8, 2023 in Longview, WA. She was born to Clyde and Violet Temple on September 4, 1935 in Chehalis, WA.

Charlotte graduated from Chehalis High School in 1953. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University, where she met her late husband, Gene. They were married on June 29, 1957. Charlotte and her husband settled in Longview in 1959 with their three children. She taught primary grades for more than 20 years at several Longview elementary schools. Charlotte shared her passion for learning with hundreds of children before retiring in 1992 from Columbia Heights Elementary.

Charlotte was quite passionate about promoting and supporting women in leadership. She was active in Altrusa International and devoted time to making a difference in the community and caring for others. Charlotte was also involved in the First United Methodist Church in Kelso.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling, especially to the Oregon coast. Charlotte loved playing the piano, collecting ceramic figures and tending to her garden. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandkids.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, and sister. She is survived by her three children and four grandchildren.

A joint memorial service will be held for Charlotte and her husband, Gene, at 1 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Longview Memorial Park, followed by refreshments and a celebration of life in the Hospitality Room at Longview Memorial Park.